SWAT team descends on Spokane Valley motel as part of drug crime investigation

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - There was a large police presence at the Red Top Motel in the Spokane Valley after law enforcement descended on the complex as part of an investigation into drug related crimes.

Several people were detained, including two managers of the building but there were no reported injuries.

Law enforcement said they plan to interrogate several people surrounding the investigation Tuesday.

SCSO said the motel has been under investigation for several weeks, involving several rooms and people for a range of suspected crimes, many of them drug-related.

East Trent was closed for some time Tuesday morning but had reopened by 8 a.m.

