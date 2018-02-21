Suspicious vehicle prompts evacuation of New Executive Office Building

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Secret Service agents and officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle near 17th street NW.
The New Executive Office Building near the White House has been evacuated.
Officials closed 17th Street NW from G to H Street due to the incident. The roads have since reopened.
ALERT: Secret Service Agents and Officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle near 17th street NW. New Executive Office Building is being evacuated. Road closures are being established and traffic will be impacted.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 21, 2018
