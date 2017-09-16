Suspect in deadly West Central shooting arrested

photo by Alexa Block

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in West Central Spokane Friday afternoon.

Officials said Brettly Sanderson, 21, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second degree murder.

Spokane Police responded to a shooting at an apartment on West Dean near Cochran just before 1:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who later died from his injuries at the scene. Major Crimes were then called to the scene to interview witnesses and process the scene.

Authorities believe Sanderson and the victim were acquaintances and the incident was not random. Sanderson was taken into custody near Mayfair and North Foothills just after 3:00 p.m. Friday without incident.

Sanderson will may his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Anyone with additional information on the incident who has not already talked with investigator s is asked to call Crime Check ay 509-456-2233.

