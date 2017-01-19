74-year-old Vietnam vet dies from stray bullet

SEATAC, Wash. - A 74-year-old man who was struck in the head by a stray bullet has died from his injuries.

Gunshots erupted in the Hilltop Park neighborhood shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The King County Sheriff's Office found multiple shell casings in the 12800 block of 26th Avenue South. Deputies believe one specific house was targeted.

Police received a call from a home next door to the targeted house, saying a man had been shot in the head. Deputies say a stray bullet entered through a wall and struck the man while he was sleeping.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital. He later died Thursday morning.

Friends say the victim is a Vietnam veteran who escaped communism decades ago.



The man’s friend, Giau Truong, said he and the victim are both from South Vietnam.

“I love him,” he said through tears.

So far, police have not released a motive and aren’t calling the shooting gang-related.

(© 2017 KING)