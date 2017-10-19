Stolen WWII uniform found years later at Goodwill
At Goodwill in Forest Lake, while many shoppers this month search for what to wear on Halloween, World War II collector Matt Stone is shopping for historic uniforms to save from becoming costumes. http://kare11.tv/2gjruiw
KARE 5:15 PM. PDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Woman accused of stealing money from wedding also…Oct 19, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
-
Man accused of shooting, assaulting girlfriend is foundOct 19, 2017, 2:28 p.m.
-
Woman sues man who yelled "hot pizza!" before…Oct 19, 2017, 4:15 p.m.