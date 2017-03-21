Statue stolen from park on Colville Indian Reservation

(Photo: Nicole Hornyak)

COLVILLE INDIAN RESERVATION --- Parks officials said they have all but given up hope that they will find a statue stolen from Keller Park at the Colville Indian Reservation.

Officials said the metal statue was taken at the end of the fall season last year over a weekend, and they have not seen any sign of it since.

"No one's told us anything about it or seen it laying around," said Kevin Rosenbaum, the parks lead. "It happened over the weekend when we had no coverage down there, we had no security down there."

The statue - built by Smoker Marchand, according to a local - had been there for about five years. It was dedicated to Alexander Antoine, parks officials confirmed. Antoine's family pleaded on Facebook for whoever took the statue to come forward on Tuesday.

Rosenbaum, however, did not seem hopeful they would find it.

"It's probably already been to the metal shop," he said.

