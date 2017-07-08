State fire crews mobilized for Coyote Creek Fire in Yakima

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources to support local firefighters working to contain the Coyote Creek Fire in Yakima County.

The Coyote Creek Fire is estimated at 600 acres with minimal fire spread. The fire is threatening homes in the area. Level 1 evacuation notifications are in effect for approximately 100 homes.

The fire is burning in grass and brush.

