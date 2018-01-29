State drops timeline for Rattlesnake Ridge landslide

Drone video shows the landslide on Rattlesnake Ridge on January 22, 2018. (Photo: Screenshot / DNR)

The Department of Natural Resources is no longer making a prediction as to when a landslide event at Rattlesnake Ridge could occur, according to a department spokesperson.

A massive crack along Rattlesnake Ridge near Union Gap in Yakima County emerged in October, and geologists had originally pegged a landslide event between late January and early March. However, that timeline is now off the table.

Related: Blasting the Rattlesnake Ridge area is dangerous, WSDOT says

The slide slowed back down to a rate of 1.6 feet per week after previously speeding up by about a tenth of a foot per week, according to DNR spokesperson Joe Smiley. However, the rate of the slide can vary slightly across the ridge.

Yakima County, the city Union Gap, and the city of Yakima have all declared disaster in response to the slide.

Recent drone footage from DNR shows the growing crack along the ridgeline.

© 2018 KING-TV