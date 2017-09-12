SPOKANE, Wash.— A Starbucks customer in Spokane is treating 300 Spokane Public Schools employees to free Starbucks.

Greg Uryc earned thousands of reward points on his Starbucks app. He is using those points to get SPS employees one free menu item form the Starbucks on North Ruby. Employees just have to show their badge and belong to the group of the day.

Tuesday the first 75 SPS elementary school employees can enjoy a free menu item.

Wednesday the first 75 SPS middle school employees can receive their treat.

Thursday the first 75 SPS high school staff members to show their badge get a free menu item.

Friday the first 75 SPS employees who don’t belong to a school group can show their badges and receive a free menu item.

Uryc said he racked up so many reward points by frequenting Starbucks up to six times a day. His wife, father-in-law, daughter and son-in-law also buy coffee on his app.

This isn’t the first time Uryc has used his points to treat others with his points.

In May he bought drinks for the City of Spokane Police Department, and last year did something similar for the soldiers near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Uryc said he uses his points on others because it makes him feel good to spread cheer with strangers.

.@spokaneschools elementary teachers, listen up! You have a free cup of joe coming your way this AM thanks local man Greg Uryc! ☕️ pic.twitter.com/kmtJ1hhy9A — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) September 12, 2017

