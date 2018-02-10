St. Augustine man keeping the art of shaping surfboards alive

On the beach, you're sure to find surfers. Ninety-nine percent of us call what they're riding, surfboards, but a few others call them art. David Farina, a surfboard shaper in St. Augustine, is teaching the lost art of handcrafting surfboards to young surfers in the community.

Surfing has been a huge part of Farina's life, he's been shaping surfboards since the late 80s. As a kid, he remembers getting kicked out of local surf shops for asking too many questions. By 19, Surfing Magazine had named him one of America's Top 30 "Up and Coming" shapers.

“Shaping surfboards is a quest I don’t think anyone ever gets to," said Farina. "You’re always learning.”

Now, in the works of expanding to a larger space to build more boards, Farina wants to give young kids, who have the same drive he did at their age, the resources he never had.

"We complain today about children sitting in front of the computer all day long doing nothing," added Farina. "But this, this you get your hands in it. Then they get to take this and take it out in the ocean and have a blast with it. I don't think there's anything better."

Skyler Riddling, a 13-year old surfer from the St. Augustine area, has been working with Farina for the past few months. He's already in the works of finishing his second board, and thanks to Farina, Skyler has found his niche.

"It's been really a dream of mine," said Riddling, "It's always something I've wanted to do."

It's not just Skyler though, Farina has taught a handful of young riders how to build surfboards, including his 10-year old son.

But beyond the waves, the surf, the shaping, the lessons in Farina's surf shop are virtually a step back in time. Almost a piece of history, of how surfboards were made back in the day, all by hand.

"It's a craft that needs to, in my belief, needs to still stay alive," said Farina. "And in somehow, someway if we're passing it on and somebody else gets enjoyment out of it, the hand shaping art won't die."

Farina does not limit his services to kids however, he'll teach anyone how to build their own surfboard or wakeboard. He's been pleasantly surprised with how many orders he's been receiving as well. You can find Farina on Facebook, or online at shapeyourboard.com.

