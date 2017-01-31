Spokane Valley man hit and killed by train in Walla Walla County

(Photo: KEPR)

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. – A Union Pacific employee from Spokane Valley was hit and killed by a train at around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning in Walla Walla County.

John Paul Schneider, 54, of Spokane Valley, Wash. was killed instantly, in a railroad accident on Tuesday morning, according to the Walla Walla County Coroner Richard Greenwood.

It happened on the Union Pacific tracks, in Wallula. A representative with Union Pacific told KEPR, the Tri-Cities CBS affiliate, that the incident occurred near the Wallula Train Yard.

According to officials, there were no other injuries in the incident.

A spokesperson for Union Pacific released the following statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of the employee. We will provide more information when it becomes available."

Investigators will likely be at the scene for several more hours to determine what happened.

