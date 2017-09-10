Missing 12-year-old returns home safe

SPOKANE, Wash.—UPDATE: Spokane Police said the missing 12-year old was found safe and has returned home

EARLIER:

The Spokane Police are asking the public to help locate a missing and endangered 12-year-old.

Reports said Izayah L. Elwess left his home in West Central around 7:30 p.m. to head to a friend’s house.

He has not been heard from since.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

If anyone has information on Elwess they should call Crime Check 509-456-2233 and use reference case number 2017-20180181

© 2017 KREM-TV