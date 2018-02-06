Spokane Police search for missing 10-year-old boy

Spokane, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.
Ricky Eastabrooks was last seen in the area of 4th and Magnolia in East Central Spokane.
Ricky is described as 4'2", 80 pounds, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, green shows, and jeans.
If you see Ricky or know where he may be, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
