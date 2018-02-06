KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Spokane Police search for missing 10-year-old boy

Staff , KREM 11:24 PM. PST February 06, 2018

​Spokane, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Ricky Eastabrooks was last seen in the area of 4th and Magnolia in East Central Spokane.

Ricky is described as 4'2", 80 pounds, and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, green shows, and jeans. 

If you see Ricky or know where he may be, you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories