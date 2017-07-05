Spokane pets looking to go home

Pets wait at SCRAPS to find their families after the holiday weekend.

SPOKANE, Wash.—Over 100 animals are trying to make their way back home after the holiday weekend.

Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, SCRAPS, brought in 106 animals over the weekend.

At #SCRAPS this morning following the #july4 weekend. They brought in 106 animals, likely afraid of fireworks. Let's get them back home! pic.twitter.com/y5Penxi91B — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) July 5, 2017

Animal protection officers responded to 197 calls. Reports said 49 of those calls were dogs left in hot cars.

SCRAPS Director, Nancy Hill, said this is their busiest weekend of the year.

“It’s the Fourth of July, and it’s the bang from the fireworks,” said Hill.

According to Hill, having a tag or microchipping your pet helps get them home faster.

SCRAPS reported 11 animals had already gone home because tags and microchips helped the staff contact their owners.

You can visit SCRAPS website to locate your pet, or browse through the animals brought in, you can find that information here.

Sometimes my job is everything. 🐶😍but seriously, lots of friends need homes. Come on out to #SCRAPS and give one a #fureverhome! pic.twitter.com/Qbk1IeuAvv — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) July 5, 2017

