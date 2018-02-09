KREM
Spokane man dead after rollover crash in Oregon

February 09, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man is dead after rolling his vehicle on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Oregon, on Friday.

Troopers responded to a report of the crash on the I-82 onramp around 12:10 a.m.

Officials said a 2004 Freightliner towing an unloaded flatbed trailer failed to clear the curve on the onramp, left the road and rolled several times in the median.

The 50-year-old male operator was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. 

Officials will release the driver’s name when his relatives are notified. 
 

