Spokane man believed to have been kidnapped, assaulted located

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they found a 21-year-old man they had been searching for after he was reportedly kidnapped, assaulted and had his van set on fire.

SCSO officials had asked for the public’s help locating Donavan M. Duncan to check his welfare and talk with him about the kidnapping and arson investigation Tuesday. Just before 3 p.m. SCSO said they had located Duncan thanks to tips from the public and he was speaking to detectives.

Court records showed the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a juvenile and an adult male after interviewing them about the incident.

SCSO officials said 20-year-old Franklin Smith and a juvenile male were interviewed about the situation and were later booked on kidnapping and arson charges.

Court documents said Smith told his aunt and cousin he had killed somebody.

Smith told his relatives he had kidnapped and kicked Duncan because the man had reportedly raped his friend, according to court documents. Court documents said Smith and his friend found the suspect, tied up his feet and hands and drove him to a dam by Minnehaha Park where they “kicked his face into the next life.” Reports also said Smith took gasoline and burned the victim’s van.

Smith appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon after being arrested Tuesday. The judge said he is a “multi-state offender” and set his bond at $250,000. Smith’s arraignment was set for November 7.

SCSO detectives said Duncan was located in North Spokane and is speaking with detectives as the investigation moves forward.

