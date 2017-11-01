Spokane makes effort to prevent fatal truck attacks

SPOKANE, Wash.—Spokane city officials said they have a plan to protect the city’s biggest crowd drawing events against truck terror attacks.

For events like Bloomsday and Hoopfest that fill Spokane’s streets with people, the city workers used an unusual barrier to protect the crowds.

City officials said they used dump trucks and cement trucks loaded with asphalt as barriers at some of Spokane’s busiest intersections.

In the wake of the London and Nice terror attacks they found that barricades and wired fences were not strong enough to withstand a truck attack, according to city officials.

City workers said the two main benefits to using the trucks as barriers are that the trucks are almost impossible to knock over and they are easy to set up and take down.

