Spokane lumberjill featured on Ellen DeGeneres segment

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane woman who holds multiple world records for Lumberjack sports recently caught the eye of the Ellen DeGeneres show. Erin Lavoie, who owns Predation CrossFit gym and was recently featured on KREM 2 for being a world class lumberjill, appeared in a recent Average Andy segment.

Producers flew Lavoie to Los Angeles to teach the Ellen Show executive producer, Andy, how to chop wood.

Despite her best efforts, it did not look like producer Andy was going to begin competing in Lumberjack competitions anytime soon.

Lavoie's main appearance starts at about the two minute mark.

