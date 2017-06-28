Spokane Indians unveil new uniforms for clean river campaign

photo by Spokane Indians Twitter

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Spokane Indians baseball team partnered with the City of Spokane for the Redband Campaign, which is designed to connect residents to the Spokane River, and is supposed to educate people about river clean ups and supporting local organizations devoted to river protection.

The campaign will include a new Redband mascot that will appear at all Spokane Indians home games, schools and at community locations that support river work. It also includes a new Redband logo, team jerseys and hats to wear at select games, a citywide advertising campaign, an educational website and interactive promotional headbands that have information about the river on them, according to a City of Spokane press release.

The new Redband mascot, jerseys and hats worn by Indians’ players will debut at Avista Stadium on Saturday July 8, when the Indians take on the Hillsboro Hops. There will be a name-the-mascot contest in conjunction to the game with the winner receiving a Redband uniform, hat and tickets to a future Indians game, said the city’s press release.

“Our community is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in work to improve the health of the Spokane River. We believe it’s important to tell people about that work in a way that connects with everyone, including our youth who will be responsible for caring for our river well into the future. Our new campaign is designed to be innovative, educational, philanthropic, and fun,” said Mayor David Condon.

The Redband Rally Campaign also features a philanthropic component that raises money for local organizations that conserve and protect the river and its native redband trout. In addition to individual donations, five dollars from the sale of each item with the Redband logo will also be donated, according to the press release.

“The Mayor likes to say that our work these days is ‘all about river.’ This campaign advances that thinking to encourage our community members to embrace the river and become its stewards. This campaign says, ‘we’re all about the river.’ We’re proud to be the vehicle that leads this effort on behalf of our partners and the community,” said Senior Vice President of Spokane Indians Baseball, Otto Klein.

The City of Spokane is investing $340 million in work to projects that will improve water quality in the Spokane River. This includes a major upgrade at the Riverside Park Water Reclamation Facility, a series of large underground storage tanks to keep flows from combined wastewater and stormwater sewers from entering the river during large storms and projects to manage stormwater flows, according to the press release.

Spokane is supporting the Redband Campaign with a $25,000 initial sponsorship. The campaign will also help the City meet the education requirements included in its wastewater discharge and stormwater permits.

