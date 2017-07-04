KREM
Spokane fire crews return after battling Central Washington fires

KREM 10:33 AM. PDT July 04, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—Firefighters of the Spokane Strike Team headed home after battling fires in Central Washington Tuesday.

The team had been out fighting the flames for nearly a week.

State fire assistance was mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the fire in Nache.

Before being reassigned to the Yakima County fire, Spokane County Fire District 8 was on scene fighting the Sutherland Canyon Fire.

