Spokane fire crews battle structure fire near Market and Wellesley

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer gives a press conference on large structure fire (11-7-17)

Rob Harris, KREM 7:57 AM. PST November 07, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash.—Fire crews responded to a two alarm structure fire near Market and Wellesley Tuesday morning.

The fire closed East Wellesley from Market to Haven while crews worked to contain the flames. 

 

 

Spokane fire officials said the building was vacant, but they had received reports that homeless people could have been taking shelter inside.  

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said a man did escape from the building. The man told officials there was possibly another person inside. Fire crews said they used thermal imaging to check the building for additional people. 

Fire officials reported after a sweep of the building, they did not find a person.

 

