Spokane driver arrested for hit and run back in jail after committing new crime

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man arrested for vehicular assault and hit and run is back behind bars at the Spokane County Jail. Marshall Robel is accused of driving up onto a sidewalk and hitting a father and son who were walking home in April of 2016. Both men ended up in the hospital with injuries from the collision.

Robel was released from jail on bond while awaiting trial. However, this week a warrant was issued for his arrest. Court documents said Robel violated his release conditions by committing another crime while out on bond. Documents said Robel was arrested and charged with fourth degree assault domestic violence.

Court records said no bail would be accepted for him to be released again. Robel is in jail on multiple charges. His trial is now set for December 4.

