Local charity makes beds for Inland Northwest children

Twenty hand crafted beds were delivered to children in Spokane that need a bed of their own. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is the only non-profit in the country that is providing beds to make sure no child sleeps on the floor. Spokane joined 13 chapters around the United States in late 2017 and has already completed their second community build.



"So many times we deliver beds and no matter what time of day it is they jump in those beds and don't want to get out," said Co-founder Heather Allen.

Although each bed cost $300 to build, many of the materials are donated and since they have no paid employees, 100% of proceeds donated go towards this cost.

Getting children off the couch or floor and into comfortable beds does more than guarantee a good night sleep.

"We have teachers who have documented that recipients have raised their grades and can pay attention better. It provides self esteem and confidence," said Allen.

For information on how to apply for a bed or participate in the next community build click here.

https://www.shpbeds.org/

© 2018 KREM-TV