Spokane Arena urges people hoping to buy Garth Brooks tickets to 'be ready'

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash.--Friday will be a battle between country music fans rushing to get their Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood tickets before they are all sold out.

Many people think they are ready, but some may not be.

Once buyers go to the Spokane Arena website, they will be asked to first make a TicketsWest account. If they already have an account, it must be updated with accurate mailing, billing, password and phone number information.

The arena is advising that people have their credit cards ready, since seats will go fast.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning, but if people show up to buy tickets at the arena, they will be wasting their time.

Tickets can only be purchased on the Spokane Arena website or by calling 1-844-442-7842. No purchases will be made at the arena office or any TicketsWest outlets.

The cost is $74.98 for each ticket, which includes fees and taxes, only up to 8 tickets can be purchased.

Anyone wishing to attend the concert will not be able to pick seats and there will be no presales.

The arena is also warning anyone buying tickets not to trust any third-party ticketing sites, since they do not have tickets.

© 2017 KREM-TV