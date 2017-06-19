Spokane area pools open in time for first day of summer

generic swimming pool. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—The pools opened just in time for summer!

Spokane Parks and Recreation opened its six pools for the summer Monday.

According to the Spokane City website, the pool season is June 19 through August 26.

The City of Spokane Valley also opened its three outdoor pools Monday.

The Spokane splash pads opened May 27th and will stay open through September 10th this year.

There are 17 splash pads in Spokane.

Season passes, entry fees and program information is available on their websites.

