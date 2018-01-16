Close Shopkins Live Ticket Giveaway KREM 10:06 AM. PST January 16, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Enter to win a family 4 pack of tickets to Shopkins Live coming to the Spokane Arena Feb 9th! Winners will be announced on or about February 5th. Good luck!© 2018 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories Former WA Governor John Spellman dies at 91 Jan 16, 2018, 10:18 a.m. Spokane Fire Department battles kitchen fire in N. Spokane Jan 16, 2018, 5:56 a.m. Local organization trains first responders how to… Jan 16, 2018, 7:40 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs