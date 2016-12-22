Enter to win a pair of tickets to Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Spokane Arena Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

3 winners will randomly be drawn on or about January 9, 20147. See below for official rules.

ENTER TO WIN HERE

KREM – Cirque du Soleil Ovo Tickets Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the KREM – Cirque du Soleil Ovo Tickets Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to residents of Washington and Idaho who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KREM-TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Spokane Arena and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 8:00 a.m. (P.T.) on Monday, December 26, 2016 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on Sunday, January 8, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the Cirque du Soleil Ovo Tickets Sweepstakes official registration page on Sponsor’s Prize Center website (http://www.krem.com/features/prize-center/), completing all of the required information, and following all posted instructions. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. Limit one (1) entry per person. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on January 8, 2017.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection. On or about January 9, 2017 three (3) Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds The three (3) winners will receive two (2) tickets to see Cirque du Soleil Ovo at the Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave., Spokane, WA 99201 on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. (ARV of each prize: $210.00. Total ARV $630.00) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about January 9, 2017 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to winner notification within 48 hours. Return of prize notification as undeliverable, or failure of recipient to respond to email notification within such time period, may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 4103 S. Regal Street, Spokane, WA 99223 within seven (7) business days. Office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays and a valid photo identification may be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor or in its sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for the operation of Spokane Arena including, but not limited to, cancellations, delays, rescheduling, or closings.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. The KREM – Cirque du Soleil Ovo Tickets Sweepstakes is sponsored by KREM. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after January 16, 2016) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit http://www.krem.com/community/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), KREM Cirque du Soleil Tickets Sweepstakes, 4103 S. Regal Street, Spokane, WA 99223. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Cassandra Bruner, cbruner@krem.com, or 509-838-8506.

(© 2016 KREM)