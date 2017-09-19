Watch: Ellen DeGeneres sends N. Idaho kid app inventor to Apple keynote conference

Photo: Michael Rozman, Warner Bros. (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ellen DeGeneres welcomed back 12-year-old Post Falls app creator to her show Tuesday!

DeGeneres first met Alex Knoll on her show in May to talk about the “Ability App” he developed that would help people with disabilities.

The app aims to improve the lives of peoples with disabilities by connecting them with disability friendly features, employment and services.

“I’ve been working on it all summer with your team,” Knoll said during his interview with DeGeneres. “It’s really what’s going to make this app a reality, thank you.”

As part of his second trip to the show, Ellen sent Alex to be a correspondent at Apple’s September keynote speech. At the event, Alex got to hand his resume directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“This is incredible,” said an emotional Knoll as he handed his resume to Cook.

“Ellen, you found a great one here,” Cook said to the camera as he hugged Knoll.

As a final surprise, Ellen gifted Alex with a photo of the moment he met Cook and said she will be sending him back to attend next year’s Apple conference!

Take a look at the full video of Knoll’s visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show below.

