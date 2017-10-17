Trisha Yearwood to miss opening and closing nights of Spokane Garth Brooks concerts.

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images) (Photo: Gustavo Caballero, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to the Spokane Arena, Trisha Yearwood will not be able to perform at the opening night and closing night shows of Garth Brooks' 7-concert run at the Spokane Arena.

The two dates she will be missing are November 9 and November 14.

According to the release, on Thursday, November 9, Yearwood will be finishing the filming of her cooking show, and on Tuesday, November 14 she will be filming the CMA Christmas Music Special in Nashville.

According to the Spokane Arena release, she will perform at the other five shows in Spokane.

