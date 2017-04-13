Tourist in your Town: April 13-16

SPOKANE, Wash. – Need something to do this weekend? Visit Spokane and KREM 2 have you covered!

Music in Your Face: April 14

Looking for a laugh? The improve troupe at Blue Door Theatre with conquer musical theater, when the actors are required to break into song whenever the music starts.

For more information, click here.

Jay Chandrasekhar: April 13-15

If musical theater is not your thing, Jay Chandrasekhar, best known for films like Beerfest and Super Troopers will bring his talents as an actor, writer, director and comedian to the Spokane Comedy Club. If you miss if once, don’t worry. There are five shows to choose from!

Attendees must be 21 years or older.

For more information, click here.

Spokane Symphony Special: Uncharted: April 14-15

Need some music in your life? The Spokane Symphony is teaming up with local musicians, dancers, artists, aerialists, and more to bring a concert like you have never seen or heard before. The performance will bring a unique spin to Vivaldi’s classic, The Four Seasons.

The concert will be held at the Washington Cracker Company Building. Click here for more details.

Survivor and Loverboy: April 15

Take a step back into the 1980s as Loverboy takes the stage. The band has 30 successful years behind it and yes, they are still wearing their trademark red leather pants. With songs “Workin’ for the Weekend,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” Hot Girls in Love,” “Turn Me Loose,” and “Queen of Broken,” you won’t want to miss out.

The concert will be held at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Click here for more details.

© 2017 KREM-TV