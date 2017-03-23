Silverwood in October (Photo: KREM.com)

ATHOL, Idaho --- Silverwood Theme Park going head to head against Disneyland in a “pack madness” bracket.

Coaster101 created a “park madness” bracket and ranked 64 parks from across the North America. The parks were then divided into four 16-team geographic regions; East, West, Midwest and South.

Instead of the parks facing off against each other, readers of Coaster101 vote to decide the best park.

Silverwood Theme Park is up against Disneyland in the West bracket. Silverwood Theme Park beat Universal Studios California and Seaworld California in previous brackets.

Voting for the Silverwood Theme Park vs. Disneyland takes place Wednesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 25.

To view the brackets and vote go here.

© 2017 KREM-TV