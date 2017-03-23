ODESZA shuts down scalpers, re-releases tickets for two Spokane shows

The Knitting Factory venue was three story office spaces prior to being converted into a concert venue in 2003. (Photo: Google Maps)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- ODESZA will release more tickets to their two shows in Spokane on Thursday afternoon.

Scalped ticket orders were canceled and re-released to the public for both their May 17 and May 18 shows. The tickets are only available as non-transferable will call.

Buyers of these tickets will need to present a matching photo ID at the will call window on the night of the show. Ticketweb and the Knitting Factory will not accept name changes for these tickets.

Tickets will be on sale on Ticketweb at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

