No, Adam Levine did not enjoy a burger at the Thrifty Scotsman

Adam Levine. (Photo: Kevin Winter, Custom)

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – An article has been circling the Internet reporting that pop star Adam Levine visited the Thrifty Scotsman Drive-In after his rental car broke down in the Spokane Valley.

According to Thrifty Scotsman manager Eric Brown, no, the Maroon 5 lead singer did not get to enjoy a juicy burger from one of the area’s most beloved dining establishments.

“There’s been quite a bit of talking going around, being mentioned on Facebook, that’s where it originally surfaced,” said Brown.

Brown said regular customers and friends of the restaurant have been coming in and calling to ask if what they are seeing online is true.

The Facebook posts started to surface after the article titled “Adam Levine Said This About Spokane Valley, Washington Residents,” was published on a website called local31news.com.

The article alleges that Levine praised the Spokane Valley during a radio interview and said Washington residents helped him out after his rental car had a mechanical issue. In the article, Levine apparently said a local drove him to the Thrifty Scotsman and no one recognized who he was.

While we know the kindness noted in this article is very fitting of Spokane Valley residents, this article does raise some flags. First, the radio station is never listed in the article. Second, the good Samaritans that reportedly came to Levin’s rescue are never named. And third, well, the manager of the restaurant did not know what had happened until his friend in Utah shared the Facebook post with him.

Also, if you look at the website’s disclaimer tag, you will read that all articles on the website “have been certified as ‘Genuine Satire.’”

Though it may not be true, Brown said it is cool that his restaurant was chosen to be at the center of a viral story.

(© 2017 KREM)