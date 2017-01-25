Mary Tyler Moore dies at age 80

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 08: Actress Mary Tyler Moore attends NBC's taping of 'Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl' at Millennium Biltmore Hotel on January 8, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) (Photo: Angela Weiss, 2012 Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80.

Word of her death comes from her publicist.

Moore starred in two of TV's best-loved sitcoms -- first gaining fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show."

In the 1970s, she created one of TV's first career-woman sitcom heroines on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." She won seven Emmy awards over the years. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in "Ordinary People."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.