Jay Leno set to do two shows at Northern Quest in May

SPOKANE, Wash. – He made America laugh on his late-night talk show for more than two decades and now he is coming to Spokane.

Comedian Jay Leno will be at Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pend Oreille Pavilion for two shows on May 6.

Show times are 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Ticket prices are $59, $69 and $89. They will go on sale on Saturday January 27 at 9:00 a.m. You can buy tickets online or call the Northern Quest Box Office at 509-481-2800 or toll free at 877-871-6772.





