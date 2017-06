SPOKANE, Wash.--A recent survey ranked Idaho the most polite state to drive in.

Washington didn't come in too far behind. The Evergreen State made the top 10, coming in at number 8.

The survey asked people things like, “how aggressively do you respond to slow driving?” and “would you steal someone’s parking spot?”

