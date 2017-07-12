Gleason Fest returns to Spokane for sixth year

Gleason Fest 2016 (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash.—Tickets for the sixth annual Gleason Fest music festival are now on sale.

Tickets are on sale now through all TicketWest outlets for $30 and tickets will be sold at the gate for $35.

Gleason Fest is a family-friendly event. The event will have several food trucks on site, as well as a photo booth and kids area.

This year’s Gleason Fest will have performances from headliner Grouplove, The London Souls, Lavoy, Hey! Is for Horses and more.

The festival takes place at the Lilac Bowl Amphitheater at Riverfront Park. The festival will start at 2:00 p.m. on August 12th and go through the evening until about 11:00 p.m.

All the proceeds from the music festival to the Gleason Initiative Foundation. The foundation’s mission is to provide life-improving technology, equipment, adventures and services to people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS. Another one of the foundation’s goals is to create global awareness of the disease.

The annual music festival is influenced by Spokane native, Steve Gleason. Gleason was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

© 2017 KREM-TV