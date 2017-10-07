Garth Brooks resale tickets fill the internet

photo by Evan Noorani

SPOKANE, Wash --- Just one day after Garth Brooks sold out seven shows at the Spokane Arena, thousands of tickets are up for grabs as resale tickets, also known as ‘scalper’ tickets.

Scalper tickets are a trend many venues have taken measures to prevent. The broker of Garth Brooks tickets, TicketsWest, says they limited the number of ticket purchases by a single account to eight. They also tracked their web traffic to prevent bots from purchasing tickets. But this doesn’t stop all scalpers and scammers from making a profit off of the events.

So, if you weren’t able to purchase one of the 62,000 tickets that sold on Friday, but you still plan on attending a concert, you’ll need to look to resale websites for help.One of the largest U.S. ticket brokers, Ticketmaster, has tips for how to avoid being scammed by resale tickets. They say to start by ensuring the transaction costs close to the cost of your ticket, and any add on fees are stated in plain sight.

Next, make sure the website has their refund policy clear, as well as info on how they acquire their tickets, or what to do if your ticket does end up being fraudulent.

Any website you trust should state they are a resale website, and not the original ticket website. If they claim to be the original ticket broker, it may be a clear sign they’re trying to scam you, especially if prices are exponentially higher than on the original website.

Last, websites should show how you’ll have the ticket delivered to you. Some promise instant electronic delivery, while others have time limits on when they’ll ship to you, or where you need to go to attain will-call tickets.

Unfortunately, even if you follow all these steps, you may still end up paying double or triple the original price for a real ticket – sometimes even more.

