SPOKANE, Wash.— Grab your boots and get ready to get down this summer at the Chris Stapleton concert at the Spokane Arena.

The Grammy Award-winning country singer will make a stop in Spokane on Thursday, July 19, during his All-American Road Show Tour.

Stapleton took home three Grammys during the recent award show.

Tickets will go on sale February 9 at 10 a.m.



