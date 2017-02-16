Cirque Du Soleil's OVO arrives at the Spokane Arena

cirque du soleil OVO

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Cirque Du Soleil’s "OVO" is premiering at the Spokane Arena Thursday through Sunday.

In OVO, acrobats are insects at work in a colorful ecosystem when a mysterious OVO, or “egg” in Portuguese, appears.

The cast is made up of 50 performing artists from across 12 countries. The acrobats in Cirque Du Soleil have been training years before they joined the traveling troupe and they are constantly practicing to provide the best experience for the Cirque’s shows.

The Cirque Du Soleil team arrived in Spokane and set up their immersive stage in the arena within 15 hours. Performers do about 300 shows a year and the acrobats change each show a little bit to make each show exciting.

