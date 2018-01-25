(Photo: Michael Blann, KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Regal Cinemas and Regal Entertainment Group announced a special $35 movie pass that would allow purchasers to watch all the best picture nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards.

And you can do so, before the winner is announced.

The “Festival Passes” provide exclusive access to all nine films from Friday, February 23 through Sunday, March 4 in participating Regal theaters.

In the Inland Northwest, Regal Cinemas are participating at the North Spokane and Spokane Valley locations.

Not sure what films are nominated for this year’s best picture? Check out the list below:

Call Me By Your Name (R)

Darkest Hour (PG-13)

Dunkirk (R)

Get Out (R)

Lady Bird (R)

Phantom Thread (R)

The Post (PG-13)

The Shape of Water (R)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (R)

The full schedule from Regal Entertainment can be found here.

The “Festival Pass” is only available for download and purchase through the Regal Mobile App, according to the release.

© 2018 KREM-TV