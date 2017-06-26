10 fun facts about Harry Potter

SPOKANE, Wash.--Harry Potter turns 20 today! KREM 2 put together a few fun facts to celebrate the first novel’s anniversary.

1) “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” was first published in the United Kingdom as “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” When Scholastic Corporation bought the U.S. rights the name was changed because they thought kids wouldn’t want to read a book with the word “philosopher” in the title.

2) A proposed name for the American version of “ Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was “Harry Potter and the School of Magic.”



3) In “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” Hagrid is described to be twice as tall as the average man and nearly five times as wide. However, in the movie he stands at 8 ft 6 in.

4) Author J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter share a birthday. She gave the wizard the same birthday as herself, which is July 31.

5) As of 2012, “Philosopher’s Stone” has been translated into 74 languages, including Latin and Ancient Greek.

6) More than 107 million copies of the novel have been sold worldwide.

7) Hogwart’s motto is: “Draco Dormiens Nunquam Titillandus”, which, translated from Latin, means "Never tickle a sleeping dragon".

8) The sorting hat featured in the novel and the movies originally belonged to Godric Gryffindor. However, all the Hogwarts founders, Godric Gryffindor, Salazar Slytherin, Rowena Ravenclaw and Helga Hufflepuff bewitched it for Sorting purposes.

9) The name “Dumbledore” is an old Devon word for “bumblebee.”

10) The brooms used in the films aren’t regular brooms. The broom are made by Pierre Bohanna using aircraft-grade titanium because the actors had to sit on them for long periods of time.

