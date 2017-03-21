Two babies destined for love named Romeo and Juliet

(Photo: Cassie Clayshulte Photography)

BLUFFTON, S.C. -- Two babies born in rooms next door to each other in a South Carolina hospital were named Romeo and Juliet.

Cassie Clayshulte Photography shared images of the newborns with their story on Facebook.

At 2:06 p.m. on Sunday, Morgan and Edwin Hernandez welcomed a baby boy into the world. They named him Romeo.

18 hours and 8 minutes later, in the next room, Christiana and Allan Shifflett welcomed a baby girl... Her name, Juliet.

Both sets of parents had decided early on in their pregnancies what they planned on naming their child. Neither of the couples had met until the day their beautiful new babies were born.

"Both babies have full heads of hair and already make the cutest couple," Cassie Clayshulte Photography posted.

