What is STCU's Credit 2 Kids

Credit 2 Kids is a program between STCU and KREM 2 to highlight students doing good work in our community.

Throughout the year, we give away $500 prizes to students and student organizations who give back. Then, at the end of the school year, we present a $5,000 grand prize to one of the most deserving winners.

Previous Credit 2 Kids winners all share a common bond--of dedication to their school and community.

Credit 2 Kids past winners often have a wealth of volunteer experience, school leadership, and exert a positive influence over their fellow students.

By nominating students you are empowering them to continue good work and strengthening the belief that one person can make a difference.

STCU picks all Credit 2 Kids winners from nominations received through KREM.com.

Nominations are closed at this time. Thanks to all who submitted!

