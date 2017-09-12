Close STCU Credit 2 Kids: Nominate KREM 2:28 PM. PDT September 12, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Please submit your nominations for the 2017-2018 school year starting in September.All questions must be complete to be considered for entry. Tell us a little about this awesome teen or team: Click here to load this Caspio Cloud DatabaseCloud Database by Caspio © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories Vehicle of man kidnapped at gunpoint from Cheney pot… Sep 12, 2017, 4:03 p.m. Must-see: Man survives plane crash into a tree Sep 12, 2017, 8:36 a.m. Band members of Decapitated accused of raping woman… Sep 12, 2017, 3:29 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs