Sandpoint HS student, Jennie Maddux, wins Credit 2 Kids

Jennie Maddox is the most recent winner of Credit 2 Kids! (Photo: KREM)

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Jennie Maddux from Sandpoint High School is the most recent winner of KREM 2 and STCU’s Credit 2 Kids!

“Jennie is an unsung hero,” said her school counselor Jaralyn Mire. “She volunteers countless hours to help our school and community. She does it because she loves to helps others.”

Mire said Maddux shares her smile with everyone and is always willing to help however she can to make things better for others.

Maddux is involved in the Interact Club, Ready to Read and has planned gatherings for exchange students. She is also a Sandpoint High School mentor and plans activities to help students learn more about the Sources of Strength program.

“What I appreciate most about her is her sunny smile and ‘Sure, I can help with that’ response,” said Mire. ]

Congrats, Jennie!

© 2017 KREM-TV