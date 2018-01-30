Rogers High School student wins Credit 2 Kids for work in community

SPOKANE, Wash. – KREM 2’s Laura Papetti stopped by Rogers High School on Tuesday to present the Credit 2 Kids winner with a check from STCU.

Jessica Hanson was nominated by her mother, Amanda Bass.

Bass said Jessica is a fourth generation Pirate and has been serving the community since she was 5-years-old.

“She does not just strive to make Spokane a better place to call home, but she is very passionate about showing that there is good in our small Hillyard community. She currently serves the class of 2019 as the class Vice President, she has organized a carnival to not only help raise funds for her class, but to provide a fun safe event for the entire family to enjoy,” Bass wrote.

Jessica was also nominated for Spokane’s Young Philanthropist of the Year through the Emerging Leaders Society. She has volunteered for many charity events throughout the city and has worked with The Isaac Foundation and Women’s Healing and Empowerment Network.

© 2018 KREM-TV