Mead HS student, Lindsey Anderson, wins Credit 2 Kids

Lindsey Anderson from Mead High School won Credit 2 Kids. (Photo: KREM)

MEAD, Wash. – Mead High School student, Lindsey Anderson, is the most recent winner of KREM 2 and STCU’s Credit 2 Kids.

Anderson was nominated by MHS’ Athletic Director, John Barrington.

“Lindsey epitomizes Mead’s tagline of ‘You belong at Mead High School,’” said Barrington. “Lindsey always greets her peers with a smile and a positive attitude. As a busy high school student, she could choose to spend her time in various ways, but she chooses to show up to be a teammate and leader in our program.”

Anderson is the Vice President of the Club Council and recently started the Panther PAC, a political club at MHS. She is also a volunteer for the MHS Unified Soccer team, which allows students with disabilities to be teamed up with Mead students with no disabilities to participate in sports and compete against other schools.

“What makes Lindsey stand out is her obvious heart for her classmates with disabilities,” said Barrington.

Way to go, Lindsey!

© 2017 KREM-TV