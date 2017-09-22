Julia Klein is the grand prize winner of Credit 2 Kids!

LIND-RITZVILLE, Wash. – Julia Klein, a student at Lind-Ritzville Middle School, is the grand prize winner of KREM 2 and STCU’s Credit 2 Kids.
Klein’s commitment to her school and serving others made her stand out candidate. STCU recognized Klein’s passion for service and wanted to award her $5,000 to put towards her school.
That's a wrap for this school year #Credit2Kids Surprised #LindMS student with $5,000 from @stcu
Not only is she a straight-A student, she is president of the FFA, ASB and national Junior Honor Society.
“She leads these organizations with pride in her school and in her community through a service-before-self philosophy,” said Klein’s teacher Cindy Deska.
Congrats, Julia!
