Julia Klein is the grand prize winner of Credit 2 Kids!

Staff , KREM 11:31 AM. PDT September 22, 2017

LIND-RITZVILLE, Wash. – Julia Klein, a student at Lind-Ritzville Middle School, is the grand prize winner of KREM 2 and STCU’s Credit 2 Kids.

Klein’s commitment to her school and serving others made her stand out candidate. STCU recognized Klein’s passion for service and wanted to award her $5,000 to put towards her school.

 

 

Not only is she a straight-A student, she is president of the FFA, ASB and national Junior Honor Society.

“She leads these organizations with pride in her school and in her community through a service-before-self philosophy,” said Klein’s teacher Cindy Deska.

Congrats, Julia! 

