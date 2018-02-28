East Valley HS student wins Credit 2 Kids

SPOKANE, Wash. - A East Valley High School student was recently named our STCU "Credit 2 Kids" winner.

Christine Dugger recently created an organization called "Socks for the Homeless" in honor of her friend who was hit and killed by a drunk driver.

Christine made flyers and gathered donations from several businesses throughout Spokane. She was able to collect almost 2,000 pairs of socks for the homeless.

She's also volunteered for many local organizations like GSSAC, The Red Hot Mamas, American Red Cross and helped out at the ROAR walk as well as Hands Across the Bridge.

When Christine graduates, she would like to go to Eastern Washington University and major in criminal justice.

